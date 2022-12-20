Less-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor’s Look In Few Steps!

A cousin of the no-makeup makeup look, the less-is-more look is striking and subtle at the same time.

Less-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor's Look In 6 Steps

Here is a step-by-step guide for Khushi Kapoor's less-is-more makeup look.

Step 1: It is recommended that you start by hydrating the area around your eyes and then apply an eye cream to brighten it up.

Step 2: After that, apply a moisturiser to the face and neck in an even layer.

Step 3: Put a nourishing balm on your lips to keep them soft and moisturized.

Step 4: In order to apply the base, lightly stipple a layer of an illuminating foundation onto the face. Then, use a brush to buff the foundation into the skin. You can add more and build the coverage in the areas where it is needed. Apply a peachy colour correcting cream under the eyes, and then use concealer on top.