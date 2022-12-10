There's a pink hue all over the lids, a light blush on the cheeks, and a matte peach-pink lip. All of these pieces don't stand out on their own, but when they come together they make a cohesive, pretty look that everyone would like. And Vogue had detailed the look for us.

Kriti Sanon's Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps

It's pink, it's blushy and it's simple and striking at the same time. Here's how you can recreate Kriti Sanon's rosy monotone makeup in 6 easy steps.

Step 1: Prime your skin with a hydrating cream to achieve a luminous base. Use a buffing brush to apply a liquid foundation on your face. Apply concealer under your eyes and on any other blemishes or scars, you wish to conceal. Use a translucent powder to gently set your makeup along the T-zone.

Step 2: If you have any gaps in your brows, fill them with a brow pencil. Do not press too hard, and make sure you use short, feathery strokes. Once you are satisfied with the shape, use a clear brow gel to complete the look.