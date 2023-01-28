Kiara Advani’s Soft Glam Makeup Look Is Exactly What You Need For Your Day Out!

The soft glam makeup is how red lipstick is to the lipstick realm, imo.

Anyhow, you don't need a fully contoured look with layers of makeup to look glam - and Miss Sunshine Kiara Advani just proved it.

Kiara Advani's High-Shine Makeup: Get The Look In 6 Steps!

Step 1: The first thing to do is to prep the skin with a light moisturiser and then layer it with an under-eye cream and a lip balm.

Step 2: If you want to keep your face looking as natural as possible, then you should use a bit of concealer under your eyes and around your mouth. You can also use a tinted moisturiser to even out your skin tone.

Step 3: Using a pore-filling primer will give your makeup a diffused look for a natural soft glam look.

Step 4: In the T zone and under the eye area, powder should be used very sparingly.