Kiara Advani's High-Shine Makeup: Get The Look In 6 Steps

Here are the steps to recreate Kiara Advani's high-shine makeup:

Step 1: In order to even out the skin, you should use a concealer first. Make sure that you choose one that will create a smooth canvas for the base to sit on.

Ladies, Here Are 5 Accessories To Elevate Your Boring Office Look!

Step 2: Whether you're going for a no-makeup makeup look or a glam look, mascara is a must-have item when it comes to the eyes. Try a matte brown on the lids and finish them with two coats over it - instead of the regular black mascara.

Step 3: You can use the blush to accentuate your cheekbones, using a very subtle hand of contouring and a peachy undertone for the cheeks.

Kiara Advani's Beauty Tips: 5 Things You Must Know

Step 4: Next, using a nude lip pencil, fill in the lip area with something similar to the Pillow Talk shade (you know which one it is), or if you already have the same shade, that's great as well!

Step 5: Last but not least, finish off the look with a little bit of shine on the shoulders as well as an Illuminator for a champagne-toned shimmer on the body to conclude the look.

Sara Ali Khan's Fresh-Faced Makeup Look: How To Recreate It

We hope the step-by-step guide to creating Kiara Advani's high-shine makeup look was helpful and easy for your perusal.

Try it out and let us know how it turns out!