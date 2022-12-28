New Year 2023: Karisma Kapoors Minimal Makeup Is Perfect For Your New Years Eve Celebration

You can never go wrong with the minimal makeup look. And who else to take inspiration from but our OG Karisma Kapoor!

These days, minimalism is a huge trend, especially when it comes to makeup. In the same way that people clean out their closets and pare down their necessities, you can do the same with your beauty routine.

Well, it is your responsibility to be able to rock a minimal makeup look from time to time, so you've come to the right place.

Minimal makeup uses only what you need to enhance your features. No heavy foundations or concealers here.

There's no trend that lasts forever, but accentuating your authentic, natural features never goes out of style- like the star component of Karisma Kapoor. Sort of fall in line right? Minimal makeup and Karisma Kapoor - a match made in heaven, a power couple?