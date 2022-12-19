Dua Lipa Makeup: Get Dewy Makeup Like The ‘One Kiss’ Singer

There is no denying that Dua Lipa is always dishing out dewy looks, and her Instagram posts are proof of that. However, we will try to replicate Dua Lipa's look today.

The dewy makeup look has gotten a lot of attention this season, especially within the Hollywood industry where stars have been using it religiously all season long to enhance their natural features and -of course-feel great. Lots of celebs have been using this look religiously all year!

Dua Lipa Dewy Makeup

Here is how you can get Dua Lipa's dewy makeup look:

Step 1: Pick Your Matte Primer

For the perfect canvas to create a glowing, non-greasy look, you need to prime your skin with a matte primer instead of an illuminating one. This might seem counterintuitive, but it is very important. Select a makeup formula that creates a smooth base for makeup and prevents shine from hampering your radiant look. Choose a makeup formula that is slip-resistant and guarantees that your makeup will last for hours.