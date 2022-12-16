Dia Mirzas Soft Makeup Is Perfect For Your Coffee Dates: Steps To Do It Yourself

Dia Mirza is easily one of the best celebs out there - in addition to being an actor and producer, she is a social worker who has been vocal about wildlife preservation, animal welfare and climate justice. If that's not enough to love her, then I truly have no hope for you (tsk)!

The philosophy of Dia Mirza is that beauty is an inside job, and the path to beauty is derived from holistic health and well-being.

A quick glance at Dia Mirza's Instagram feed shows she likes velvety base, defined eyebrows, and neutral eye colours. We're attempting to recreate a recent look created by makeup artist Shraddha Mishra for Dia Mirza, which paired her go-to makeup elements with a wearable coral lip.

Aaand its the perfect go-to makeup for your tiny coffee dates and casual evenings. Check it out.

Dia Mirza's Soft Makeup: Steps To Do It Yourself

Here is how you can get that soft coral look that would make the perfect makeup look for your next coffee date:

Step 1: The first step in applying a foundation is to apply a priming moisturiser to your face until it is smooth and plump.

Step 2: After that, take a wet sponge and lightly dab on a radiant-finish foundation. After that, blend concealer into any areas that need an extra dose of coverage and set your makeup with a translucent powder.

Step 3: Start by applying an eyeshadow base to the eyelids. Next, choose a warm-neutral eyeshadow palette. Mix the nude and pale champagne shades and pat the colour across the lids, focusing on the inner half.

Step 4: The shimmery shade should be used to highlight the inner corners of the eyes. Apply the matte brown powder with a dense crease brush along the outer corners of the eyelids, blended up to the outer half of the eye sockets, and also along the outer corners of your lower lashline. Apply the matte brown powder with a dense crease brush. The edges should be diffused using a clean blending brush.

Step 5: With the help of a chocolate-toned kohl pencil, line the outer corners of your lower lash line with a kohl pencil, curl your lashes with a curler and then use a volumising and defining mascara to amp up the volume and length of your lashes.

Step 6: The eyebrow pencil can be used to define and fill gaps in the brows. Use the sharp tip to draw precise, feathery strokes. Once the brows are defined and filled, brush them in place with a tinted brow gel to add fullness and also to hold them in place.

Step 7: Using your fingers, swipe a peachy cream-to-powder blush over the apples of your cheeks for a soft flush on your cheeks. Once the colour has been blended smoothly, add a touch of pearly highlighter on your high points on your cheeks, along the bridge of your nose, and on the top of your lips until the colour is seamless.

Step 8: To finish the look, apply a subtle peach lipstick that has a creamy finish to complete the look.

Try Dia Mirza's Soft Makeup look and let us know in the comments!