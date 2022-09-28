Deepika Padukone To Sonam Kapoor, Office Makeup Looks To Learn From Bollywood Beauties

Deepika Padukone

Image: Instagram

For office outlook, it makes sense to go for minimal makeup. Learn from Dippy to make it interesting by opting for a cheek tint on the cheeks and lips. For eyes, you can certainly accentuate with some kohl and liner. Darken the eyebrows too with a pencil. And you are done!

Remember, if you are flaunting a bold colour outfit like Dippy's printed shirt and bubblegum pink skirt here, play minimal on the makeup part!

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Instagram

Eye-catchy, that's what Sonam's makeup look reads in bold letters. You can replicate the look with a BB cream, blush, and soft lip colour. Pick nude brown lip colour that matches almost all workwear outfits. But, pay special attention to the eyes. Opt for subtle smoky eyes look. Like Sonam, you can tie a high-hair bun that sort of gives a " pretty serious about my work" vibe!

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Instagram

If basic and elegant is what you like for the makeup look, then Taapsee's workwear look is what you should bookmark. Apply some rosy blush across the face, highlight the eyes, and pick any bold lip shade. This look is perfect when you want the focus to be on one element only. It could be either lips or eyes.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Instagram

Some special occasions at the workplace, call for special dressing i.e. traditional or ethnic wear. Alia's black and white saree look is perfectly matched with soft blush, nude lip colour, and kohl-rimmed eyes. And the tiny black bindi on her forehead completes her Indian formal avatar in the true sense!

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Instagram

‘Lady in red' describes Bhumi Pednekar's office-apt outlook best! With winged eyeliner and bright red lips; you can create a bold statement with your makeup look. Also, you don't necessarily have to wear a pantsuit to look powerful, you can opt for this makeup look to complement your formal shirt-trousers combo or any Indian formal wear too!

Tara Sutaria

Image: Instagram

There is something about bold lips that adds that style, panache, and loads of confidence. The gorgeous Tara Sutaria's boss lady look is just that and beyond. Her matte makeup consisting, of a classic liner look, sharp eyebrows, and red lips looked powerful. To appear head to Boss lady, you just need to don a pantsuit and tie a sleek ponytail just like Ms.Sutaria!