Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, Easy Festive Makeup Guide From Bollywood Babes

Get Deepika Padukone’s Glossy Skin

To achieve a glossy, shiny look like Deepika's, you need to start with a hydrating ritual. Keep the face well-hydrated with a moisturizer or serum. Apply the primer on the face and blend it well. For that extra glow, layer the primer with a liquid highlighter. Achieve a dewy look with a natural finish foundation. Apply more highlighter to cheekbones if necessary.

Go Natural Like Alia Bhatt

Agreed, a festive look is synonymous with gloss and glitter, but you can totally opt for a natural, fuss-free makeup look. Go all-natural like Alia Bhatt to achieve a minimal makeup face. To start off, use a BB cream for a flawless base. Apply a concealer that matches your skin tone. Apply a soft blush or a warm bronzer to your cheeks. Highlight the eyes and lips with a more prominent colour!

Replicate Katrina Kaif’s Kohl-Rimmed Eyes

Just pay extra attention to the eyes and you will nail the festive makeup look. Highlight the eyes like Katrina, to make your eyes speak louder. To achieve the easiest smokey eyes look, just draw thick lines on the top and bottom eyelashes with a kajal pencil. Smudge it a bit using a brush or your little finger. Apply mascara to accentuate the eyes and keep the lips all natural with nude lip colour or tint.

Do Janhvi Kapoor’s Shimmery Eyes

Those who always prefer to accentuate eyes with single eyeshadow can opt for shimmery eyes for a festive look. Get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor's shimmery eye makeup look. Pick a glittery eye shadow and apply it over the eyelids. Accentuate the eyes with single-stroke eyeliner and kohl. Lips could be nude or bold; it's up to you!

Play With Fun Eyeshadow Like Kriti Sanon

Okay, matching your eyeshadow with your outfit may not be a new makeup tip, but it's so festive-appropriate. If you want to achieve a bold, dramatic look then replicate Kriti Sanon's coloured eyeshadow look. Pick a colour from the eye palette that matches perfectly with your chosen attire or one that can complement the outfit.

Go for a winged eyeliner for that little drama. Complete the look with your favorite lipstick shade or go minimal with a nude lip color. Define the brows with a brow pencil to complement the bold eyes look!

Mirror Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Lips

Those who share a special bond with their lipsticks can go for bold lips just like PC did! Pick your go-to lipstick shade or select one with a bright hue (make sure it compliments your chosen dress). Let your lips speak by applying it in layers.

Also, if you are short on time, then let the lipstick work like eyeshadow and blush. Apply the lipstick to your eyelids and cheeks. Blend it well with a brush or your fingers to make it look even and natural!