Deepika Padukone’s Bold Brows And Winged Liner: Get The Look Here!

Deepika Padukone is what you call - a STAR! Once awarded as one of the 100 most influential people in the world and as one of the highest-paid actresses in India, our darling Deepu is - in a single word - bewitching!

Deepika Padukone will be your makeup muse if you love to emphasize your eyes with make-up.

If you hadn't noticed, she always pairs her bold brows with a classic winged liner-a timeless makeup combination - a look that she can be spotted wearing on several occasions.