Cold Girl Makeup: Recreate This New Makeup Trend In Easy Steps!

Cold Girl Makeup: Steps To Recreate It

In a nutshell, cold girl makeup is basically a flushed look with a hint of sparkle, as if you've just been outside building a snowman.

Here is how you can recreate it:

Step 1: It is recommended that you use a creamy moisturiser in order to give your skin the appearance of plumpness.

Step 2: Use a gel cream primer to lock in hydration while keeping your makeup looking flawless all day long.

If you have dry skin, apply a light face oil and massage it into the skin before applying makeup.

Step 3: For a fresh-faced and flawless appearance, skip the heavy-duty foundations and use lightweight ones or tinted moisturisers.

Step 4: Rather than using a brush, opt for a light liquid foundation and massage it into your skin with your hands.

Step 5: Apply liquid foundation and concealer to areas you wish to conceal to achieve a natural-looking radiance.

Step 6: Using a rosy flush is appropriate for faux cold makeup, which should be applied from the apple of the cheek towards the temples and smeared along the bridge and tip of the nose.

Step 7: The highlighter should be applied to your cheekbones, almost mimicking a c-shape from your eyebrows to the highest point. Use the same highlighter to highlight the bridge of your nose and the top of your cupid's bow. Using the leftover on the brush, lightly brush your chin and top of your forehead.

For your eyes:

For a fresh take on smokey eyes, use a shimmery cream eyeshadow all over the lid and in the inner corner.

Put lots of mascara on your eyelashes for a doe-eyed look.

For your lips: