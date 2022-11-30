It's tough enough to give yourself a manicure but removing your own acrylic nails without professional help - welp! However, in some cases, you may have to take matters - and some acetone -into your own hands.

At the very least, you should have some guidance, which we are happy to provide. Here is the best method for removing acrylic nails without causing damage to them.

Acrylic nails can be easily removed by covering them with a cotton ball soaked in pure acetone, wrapping your fingers in aluminium foil, and letting them sit for 30 minutes.

But - you'd better plan on spending an hour or so removing your acrylic nails. Put on some music and take a deep breath - this will take patience.

Best Way to Remove Acrylic Nails Without Damaging Them

To remove acrylic nails, you will need the following tools:

Nail clippers

A nail file with two grits (100/80 grit, if possible)

A nail buffer

Acetone (nope, regular polish remover wouldn't do)

Cotton balls

Foil or nail polish remover clips

A small bowl

Now, let's move on to the step-by-step guide on how to remove acrylic nails carefully, without damaging the acrylics and also your nails.

Advertisement

Step 1: Cut your extensions to your natural nail length using sharp nail clippers, leaving about two centimetres above the nail bed for safety.

Step 2: If you have regular polish over your acrylics, you can remove it with acetone or a regular nail polish remover.

Step 3: However, if you have gel polish on, use your 100-grit file to file off the shiny topcoat and reach the bulk of the acrylic. It is ideal to use acetone that is at least 70 proof or higher.

Step 4: Dip your fingers in acetone and soak for approximately 20 to 30 minutes until the acrylic breaks down. While your fingers are submerged, rub the other four fingers with your thumbs, which speeds up the process.

Step 5: As soon as the acrylic has become soft and gooey, take your cuticle pusher and carefully remove the acrylic from your nail, starting at the cuticle and proceeding to the free edge.

Step 6: Using a buffer, lightly buff the tops of the nails, removing any residue and smoothing them.

Step 7: After that, it is imperative that you thoroughly wash your hands.

Step 8: You should apply cuticle oil to your cuticles as well as around the edge of your finger towards the free edge of your nail bed in order to moisturize it.

To give your nails time to breathe, take a break from acrylics, gel extensions, press-ons, and regular nail polish.