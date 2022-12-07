The Baked Makeup Trend Is Dominating Social Media; Heres How You Can Do It

Whether you have oily skin or humid temperatures, baking makeup is one of those techniques that can really take your makeup game to the next level. And no, it does not involve dropping your prized beauty products into a hot oven.

As IPSY points out, the layered makeup technique has been popular for years among the drag community prior to being adopted by celeb makeup artists and beauty YouTubers [1].

Although it has become increasingly popular to use makeup baking to create a flawless face, many of us are not certain how to achieve that spotless finish - and girlies, we are here to assist you.

Essentially, makeup baking is the process of setting concealer with loose powder to create a poreless, crease-free, matte appearance.

Even a beginner can bake their makeup and achieve a professional appearance with the right tips.

How To Bake Your Face: Steps-By-Step Guide

Anybody can bake - that's the beauty of it, it works for any type of skin. However, the technique works best if you're gonna go big! You might want to skip out on baking if you're opting for minimal makeup.