Ananya Panday's Soft Contour Makeup Look: Get It In 7 Steps!

For a step-by-step explanation of how to create the full look, read on.

Step 1: Make sure your skin is well hydrated by applying a hydrating serum and moisturiser, and if you are going to be out in the sun, wear SPF.

Step 2: Then apply a light base product instead of conventional foundation, buffing it into the skin using a brush or sponge. Use a creamy concealer to cover scars and blemishes under your eyes and around any blemishes or scars.

Step 3: Using a fluffy brush, apply bronzer to the perimeter of your face, including the hairline, cheekbones and jawline. Alternatively, you can use a smaller brush to blend the product right under your cheekbones, close to your ears, for a more sculpted appearance. Be sure all edges are perfectly blended.

Step 4: Use a brow pencil to fill in sparse areas of your eyebrows, and then comb through with brow gel to keep them in place. Apply a rosy blush to the apples of the cheeks and blend seamlessly.

Step 5: Use a shimmery brown cream eyeshadow all over your lids and into the crease in a winged shape, then use a brush or fingers to blend away the edges. Use the same shade along the lower lash line to add subtle definition.