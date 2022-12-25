Ananya Panday’s Rosy Makeup Look Is Flawless: Try It Now!

This makeup style is all about radiant, glowing skin with a hint of blush on the cheeks. The well-defined eyebrows compliment the bright, mascara-covered eyes. And the bold brows and loads of mascara give the appearance of you being wide-awake - in the most subtle-glam way!

Here's how you can get Ananya Panday's rosy makeup look.

Ananya Panday's Rosy Makeup Look Is Flawless: Steps To Get It

The rosy makeup look is easy to recreate - but at the same time, has to be subtle - so make sure not to go overboard with the pink glam. We are going for soft-core feminine not Pink Panther in Valentino Pink!

Step 1: Make sure that you apply a hydrating base to your skin after cleansing and moisturising.

Step 2: With a brush or damp sponge, apply a radiant-finish foundation to your face. Apply one light layer until you are satisfied with the coverage. Dot and blend concealer where necessary. Use your fingers to melt a creamy highlighter into the skin on the high points of the face.