Ananya Pandays Dewy Makeup And Loose Waves: Here’s How You Can Get It!

It's very much a summer holiday aesthetic to have dewy skin and barely-there makeup. But don't let that prevent you from wearing them all year round. Take some cues from Ananya Panday - her dewy skin makeup and beachy waves shouldn't be limited to being worn just in the summer - but all through the year.

It's that great!

The most attractive aspect of this look of Ananya Pandey is that they are relatively easy to recreate. However, you will need to follow six simple steps in order to achieve the full look and full credits to Vogue.

Ananya Panday's Dewy Makeup: Steps To Recreate It

Step 1: Make sure your skin is well moisturized before you begin.

Step 2: Apply a tinted moisturiser that has buildable coverage to the face using either a brush or your fingers. Pat and blend a creamy concealer under your eyes and on any scars or blemishes on your face.

Step 3: Make sure the colour is blended into the eye sockets with the tip of your finger as you swipe a shimmery cream eyeshadow all over your lids. Using a black eyeliner pencil, colour your upper lash line - be sure to outline your eyes as well, to make your lashes appear fuller.

Step 4: To enhance the appearance of your eyes, add a nude liner along the lower waterline. Curl your lashes and lengthen them with a lengthening mascara. Apply some to the lower lashes as well.

Step 5: Using a finely milled translucent powder, set the makeup on your T-zone. For a touch of colour and dimension, apply a peach, illuminating blush high on your cheekbones and blend it upward. The high points of the cheeks and under the arch of the brows can be enhanced with a little bit of shine by dusting a highlighter.

Step 6: By using an eyebrow pencil, you can fill in gaps and define your eyebrows, and brush stray hairs back into place with the spoolie end of the pencil.

Step 7: Exfoliate your lips gently with a mild lip scrub and apply a creamy pink lipstick when the surface is smooth.

For Beachy Waves Like Ananya Pandey: Steps To Recreate It

Step 1: It is advisable to spray a heat protectant spray on your hair.

Step 2: As a next step, twist and curl small sections of hair with a medium barrel curling wand. Make sure they are angled away from your face and leave the ends undone.

Step 3: Spray the curls lightly with hairspray and brush them out after letting them cool. Finish by misting your hair with shine spray.

Try these and let us know in the comments!