Amazon Great Indian Festival: 60% Off On Foundation From Maybelline, Lakme, LOreal And More

Foundation is one of the first products most of us use - aside from mascara and tinted lip balm. This face makeup product is a staple for makeup beginners and pros alike.

In other words, the foundation is face makeup. It's supposed to act as the foundation for your makeup look, so you use it all over your face to make an excellent, even base. With the right formula, you can cover blemishes, even out your skin tone, blur imperfections, and make your face look smooth and even.

Check out these ten best makeup foundations - up to 60% off on drugstore to the high-end foundation on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

1. Maybelline New York Liquid Foundation

For normal to oily skin, matte liquid foundation blurs pores and contains SPF 22 for sun protection. With a natural matte finish, it stops shine, is lightweight, and doesn't cake up. Apply and blend it with your fingertips, a makeup brush, or a sponge. Doesn't clog pores, the clay formula absorbs oil, comes in 18 shades.

2. SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Foundation

Sugar Cosmetics Frappe is a medium-toned foundation stick with neutral undertones. This foundation stick is unusually pigmented, meaning a little goes a lot with it. The full-coverage, waterproof formula provides a totally matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours. Depending on your needs, this multipurpose stick can be utilized as a medium to full-coverage foundation or concealer. This product has been tested and approved and is 100% safe for your skin.

3. Lakme 9 to 5 Primer Powder Foundation

With the Lakme 9 to 5 Primer with Matte Powder Foundation Compact, you get long-lasting coverage that blends in effortlessly. It conceals fine lines and blemishes. It leaves behind a long-lasting matte finish. It comes in six shades that suit all skin tones.

4. Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation

With Mamaearth Glow Serum Foundation, which has been clinically tested to last 12 hours, you will feel like you are wearing your second skin. It's time to get a glow-up with Mamaearth! Switch to a dewy base that blends into your skin effortlessly with our Glow Serum Foundation. Designed for all skin types, the Glow Serum Foundation is dermatologically tested and enriched with Vitamin C and Turmeric, making it one of the safest foundations on the market.

5. L'Oreal Paris True Match Foundation

L'Oréal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Foundation brings shade-matching technology to foundation makeup. This liquid foundation perfectly matches every Indian skin tone with its micro-fine pearl particles. It's hydrating and gives a natural, flawless finish with instant correction. You can't tell where your foundation ends, and your skin begins because the formula is so blendable. For a true-to-skin match, True Match matches your skin's undertone; light to dark, warm, neutral, and cool.

6. L.A. GIRL Pro Coverage HD Foundation

This Pro coverage high-definition long-wear illuminating liquid foundation from LA Girl is ideal for flawless-looking, full coverage. The lightweight formula is comfortable all day long. Paraben-free formula with antioxidants hydrates and improves skin's appearance. Now there's a white foundation mixer you can use to adjust and customize colours.

7. Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Liquid Foundation

With Maybelline SuperStay full coverage foundation makeup, you'll get full coverage and a flawless finish that won't fade. Colour pigments in this long-lasting foundation give you a super-transforming effect. You'll get a flawless matte finish with this lightweight yet high-impact formula. It's oil-free, and it doesn't clog pores. You will be your makeup artist with Maybelline's full coverage 24h foundation.

8. M.A.C. Studio Fix Fluid Foundation

As its name suggests, M.A.C. Studio Fix Fluid Foundation has a creamy, feather-light texture that spreads evenly over the skin. It is intensely pigmented, long-wearing and has a baby-soft finish.

9. Smashbox Studio Skin Foundation

The Smashbox Studio Skin 15-Hour Wear Hydrating Foundation provides medium coverage and can be built up to full coverage. It lasts all day and has a nice semi-matte finish. It looks flawless in photos, and a little goes a long way.

10. NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation

One drop of NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation gives you full coverage with unexpectedly light weightlessness that lasts for 16 hours. A breakthrough formula that blends and builds effortlessly to give you natural-looking coverage that's highly pigmented and perfectly balanced.

