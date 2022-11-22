Alia Bhatts No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look

The new mommy and business owner, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her cosy look, looking cuter than ever. If you have noticed, Alia loves her no-makeup makeup look.
As a master of minimalism - according to Vogue - Alia Bhatt is often experimenting with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect.
Here are six easy steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's no-makeup makeup look.
Alia Bhatt's No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look
Before we get into the makeup steps, I must highlight the need for a pre-makeup skincare regime that works for your skin type. You know how it goes - cleanse, moisturise and hydrate before you put on your makeup for the day.
Step 1: Choose a lightweight foundation formula that best suits your skin tone rather than a heavy formula with maximum coverage.
Step 2: When it comes to these no-makeup makeup looks, shaping and filling in our brows with the right products is an essential step.
Step 3: Then, apply some mascara - make sure it does not remain heavy on the lashes - just enough to give them a bit of volume and length.
Step 4: For Alia's natural-looking flush on the cheeks, apply a gentle wash of colour to your cheeks with a liquid or cream blush.
Step 5: Darlings (get it?) when it comes to this next step, you should be careful not to overdo it. Use a subtle stroke of highlighter to highlight the face.
Step 6: Finish the look with a tinted lip balm or oil to give your lips a soft touch.
Try and let us know in the comments!