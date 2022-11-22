Alia Bhatts No-Makeup Makeup Look: Six Steps To Get The Look

The new mommy and business owner, Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her cosy look, looking cuter than ever. If you have noticed, Alia loves her no-makeup makeup look.

As a master of minimalism - according to Vogue - Alia Bhatt is often experimenting with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect.

Here are six easy steps to achieve Alia Bhatt's no-makeup makeup look.