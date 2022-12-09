Alia Bhatts Dewy Makeup: How To Recreate It!

As one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has a huge fan following which, it seems, keeps growing every single day - or at least from what it appears. The reigning queen of everything minimal, Alia's makeup game is A! With every look, Alia shimmers with her simple yet extremely mesmerizing makeup.

In this article, we are going to give you a step-by-step guide on how you can recreate Alia Bhatt's dewy makeup look.

Alia Bhatt's Dewy Makeup: How To Recreate It!

Here goes:

Step 1: Having a moisturising pre-makeup routine is a good way to keep your skin looking radiant. Start by cleaning your skin and then applying a rich, hydrating face mask. Once that's been removed, apply a priming moisturiser all over your face and neck.

Step 2: After your skin has been adequately prepped, you can begin applying makeup. Using your fingers, massage a light, water-based foundation into your skin. Apply concealer under the eyes and anywhere else you may need extra coverage.

Step 3: After applying translucent powder, set your makeup in the T zone with a brush to prevent it from creasing throughout the day.

Step 4: Make a light application of cream bronzer on the edges of the face, applying the colour along the cheekbones, jawline, temples, and hairline. Apply a light layer along the bridge of the nose as well. Following this, apply a creamy highlighter to the high points of the face, including the tops of the cheeks, the bridge of the nose, and the cupid's bow.

Step 5: To define and fill gaps in the eyebrows, use a brow pencil in an ashy hue, making sure you use light, feathery strokes. After applying a clear brow gel, set the brows with a brush.

Step 6: Make sure to prime your eyelids with either an eyeshadow base or some concealer - if you choose the latter, you should set the concealer with loose powder. You should choose a warm brown eyeshadow shade and blend it across the entire eyelid, inner corners, and lower lash line. You can buff a thin layer of product into your eye sockets with a crease brush, as well.

Step 7: Line your lower waterline with a jet-black kohl pencil. Curl your lashes and apply your favourite mascara to the lashes.

Step 8: Finish the look by applying a thin layer of rosy lip tint to your lips. You may also use a creamy lipstick in a natural pink hue.

And you are ready to go!