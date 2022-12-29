Alia Bhatt Makeup Tutorial: Get Her Sleek Ponytail-Glossy Makeup Look

The thing is, this is not your average pony, and achieving that sleek appearance requires a lot of effort - but hear me out, with some effort you can make it look like what you see on IG (really) and not just like an egg with some hair brushed back.

Alia Bhatt Makeup Tutorial

This is just the perfect look for your evening out or your New Year party! Its that glam!

Alia Bhatt's Glossy Makeup: Steps to recreate it

Step 1: To achieve radiant skin like Bhatt's, make sure you use moisturising products. Massage a rich cream over your face and neck.

Advertisement

Step 2: To add extra coverage, apply a concealer over any spots, blemishes, and under the eyes. Mix a highlighting cream with your favourite liquid foundation and use a stippling brush to apply it to the skin.

Step 3: Using a finely milled translucent powder, set the concealer and the T-zone area.

Step 4: Fill gaps and sparse areas with a cool-toned brow powder, then brush through with a clear or tinted brow gel.