Aditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It

Aditi Rao Hydari's Evening Makeup Look

Here are some steps you can follow to achieve Aditi Rao Hydari's bronzy lids and matte pink lips.

Step 1: First, prepare your skin by applying a rich moisturiser or hydrating primer.

Step 2: Next, apply a luminous-finish stick foundation to the areas of your face that need coverage and blend it in with a brush or a damp sponge. Pat and blend a concealer with medium to full coverage under the eyes and on any blemishes you wish to conceal.

Step 3: Once the makeup has been applied, a light layer of translucent powder should be applied only to the areas that tend to become oily, such as the nose, forehead, chin, etc. Also, make sure your concealer is lightly set under the eyes to prevent creases.

Step 4: In order to define and fill in gaps in your eyebrows, take an eyebrow pencil and brush it into place. Once you have filled in the gaps, use a tinted gel to comb them through.

Step 5: Apply a warm bronze-gold cream eyeshadow in a warm shade across your lids, blending into the eye sockets, after priming your lids with concealer. To create a subtle winged shape on your lids, use a crease brush dipped in a matte warm brown eyeshadow to define the outer corners.

Step 6: For added definition, sweep the same brown eyeshadow along the lower lash line as well.

Step 7: Curl your lashes and apply two coats of a lengthening and volumizing mascara in a pure black shade concentrating on the top lashes and leaving the bottom lashes bare. You may also enhance the effect of the mascara by adding a few individual false eyelashes to the centre and corners of your eyelids.

Step 8: Add colour and warmth to the face by applying a peach blush to the apples of the cheeks and blending the colour upward towards the temples. Using a rosy, shimmery highlighting powder, highlight the high points of the cheekbones as well as under the arches of the eyebrows.