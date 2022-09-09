7 Makeup Hacks That Can Make Your Face Look Slimmer

Makeup is one magic tool that holds the power of forming a look desired by you. When done right, makeup can elevate your best features and complete your look of the day.

What's more? A few easy makeup hacks can even make your face look sharp and chiseled. Those who have high cheekbones, and round or chubby faces, mostly aspire to have a toned face. Of course with a healthy diet and face toning exercises, one can achieve a thin face but it may take a few months to actually get the desired results.

Image: Pexels

Want to achieve a slimmer face without breaking a sweat? Try these 6 makeup hacks to make your face slimmer instantly:

Conceal Dark Circles

Dark circles happen due to dehydration, and stress issues. The same can make your face look wider and older. Apply concealer under the eyes and add a coat of under-eye cream over it. This makeup trick helps in making your face look fresh and toned!

Highlight the Eyes

Go for smoky eyes or shimmery eyes look to make your face appear slimmer. When you highlight the eyes with such makeup techniques, focus is added to the eyes. And if you consider your eyes to be the best feature, then this trick works in your favor!

Avoid Thin Eyebrows

Avoid making super thin eyebrows if you are aiming for a slim face look. Instead, grow the eyebrows or define them with an eyebrow pencil or powder. Full brows help elongate the face. Shape the eyebrows by plucking the extra hairs.

Fade the Double Chin With Contour

Use the contour method below the jawline to fade the double chin look. Apply a little matte bronzer over the contour powder to achieve a slimmer face look. Make sure you apply the same by starting under the chin area and going up the earlobe sides.

Image: Pexels

Contour The Cheekbones

The best way to trim down the chubby cheekbones is by contouring them, Simply suck in the cheeks and apply contouring powder at the hollow zone or area. Blend it well to create a sculpted face look!

Highlight Your T-Zone

Apart from contouring, you must highlight your face to give it a shapely appearance. For that, just apply a small amount of highlighter on the middle forehead, nose, and chin. This makeup hack helps add attention to the middle of your face and makes it look slimmer!

Go for Natural Lips Look

Bold, dark lipstick shades can highlight the chubby look if you have one. Avoid wearing bold lipstick shades if you want a chiseled face look. Instead, go for a soft shade or nude lip color to create an illusion of a slim face.