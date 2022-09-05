5 Eye Makeup Looks To Create Glamorous Eyes

Metallic Mood

Image: Instagram

Special occasions call for shimmer and shine. Metallic eyes look extra-edgy and no one's complaining. Simply select a metallic shade from your eye palette and deck up the eyes with extra shimmer. Pick a shade that is close to your chosen outfit.

Inner Brightness

Image: Instagram

Why highlight outer eyes only when you can give some importance to inner eyes too? Select a bright eye shadow and accentuate the inner corners of your eyes. You can choose from either matte or metallic eye shadow shades. It forms a runway-like appearance!

Gloss Glory

Image: Instagram

It's time you glam up the eyes by putting a gloss on the eyelids. The effect it forms is very edgy and chic. When you require a high-glam finish look, simply select a glossy makeup look that includes glossy eyes too!

Graphic Strokes

Image: Instagram

Elevate the basic cat eyeliner look by extending the same a bit more (a little beyond the corner of the eyes)! The graphic stroke allows for creating a fun and edgy vibe. Apart from black eyeliner, you can experiment with colors like blue or green too!

Go Multicolor

Image: Instagram

Play with colors, literally. Why settle for one color only especially when applying eye shadow? Be creative and go for a multicolored eye look. Go for go-to color combinations like pink and turquoise or gold and lilac!