6 Tips To Reduce Hair Damage If You Use Straighteners Often

If you use a hair straightener or a flat iron on a regular basis, you may have heard that you are damaging your hair. It is true that straightening hair on a regular basis may cause damage, and it is important to know how to avoid damage. There are steps you can take to reduce the risk of heat damage while using hot tools such as a straightener.

Tips To Reduce Hair Damage If You Use Straighteners Often

1. Find a hair tool that is temperature-adjustable

It is possible that your hair tools are burning your strands if you smell burnt hair. Make sure that the heat tools you choose have adjustable settings. It is advisable to choose a lower temperature for thin or fine hair.

2. Consider buying a ceramic straightener

Ceramic straighteners are less abrasive. If you want a new straightener, choose one with ceramic plates. Ceramic plates protect your hair as they have negatively charged ions.

3. Never use a straightener on wet hair

You may damage your hair if you directly apply a straightener to wet hair since the moisture quickly beats the high temperature of your straightener. Despite not noticing any damage to your hair at first, continuing to do so can cause it to become frizzy and deteriorate the texture. Before straightening your hair, make sure that it is completely dry. Before straightening your hair, blow-dry it first if you are in a hurry.

4. Avoid ironing the same area twice

Using the straightener repeatedly on a single section of hair is common. Despite this, one fails to realize that this causes great damage. Simply move the iron or blow dryer in a single motion, and you're done. You will achieve the same results, and your hair will not be damaged.

5. Be sure to treat damaged hair regularly

When using hair products or tools to style your hair, it is only natural that some damage may occur. Therefore, it is important to treat your hair with care daily. Invest in a hair spa at your local salon once a month, and use a hair mask every weekend to aid in hair restoration. Your hair will be softer and healthier as a result.

6. Apply a heat protectant spray or serum

To prevent your strands from being damaged by iron or blow-drying, you must first protect them. You should use a heat-protecting spray or serum on your mane. They act as a protective layer against damage and maintain the colour of your hair. In addition to obtaining a sheen, you will be able to maintain the health of your hair.