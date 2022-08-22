Taapsee Pannu Hair Care Routine: 5 Tips Everyone With Curly Hair Should Consider!

Taapsee Pannu Hair Care Routine

1. Trust in oil

Taapsee has endorsed oiling curly hair countless times. At least twice a week, she massages her curly hair with warm olive oil and believes it's the only way to keep hair beautiful. "I usually start with either oiling my hair and keeping it overnight or using a mask for at least 2-3 hours before I can shampoo my hair. After that, I keep the conditioner in my hair for 10-15 mins and then wash it off," she said.

2. Hair masks

Hair masks are great for your hair! Now and then, Taapsee Pannu uses a hair mask to keep her curls frizz-free and shiny. Of course, diet and genetics play a big part in the growth of your hair, so a hair mask won't necessarily speed it up, but it'll prevent hair breakage and improve its strength and length.

3. Post-wash care is a must

Post-wash care is also critical, especially for people with curly hair. "I use a leave-in serum followed by a hair gel to ensure my curls look defined and frizz-free once dry."

4. Air dry over hair dryers

In her opinion, using artificial heat on curly hair is bad since it's usually dry in texture, so she never uses one. Instead, she lets it dry naturally and scrunches her strands to get her perfect curls. Air-drying your hair can give your locks a much-needed break from heat styling. You may want to start with a protective product and use a blow-dryer if your hair is thick and coarse, so it won't absorb too much moisture and break.