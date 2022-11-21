Sleek Straight Hairstyle Is In: Here’s How You Can Get It At Home!

Tbh, sleek straight hairstyles were never out. Recently, we have seen a sudden surge in it, with all your favourite celebs flaunting it - from Kiara to Kriti to Kendall and Bella; all the girls are doing the sleek straight hair now.

So, why shouldn't you, too, right? Easily one of the most fuss-free yet classy hairstyles, the sleek straight hairstyle is something everyone with long hair should definitely try.

And we will help you with it. How you may think - well, b giving you guys an easy step-by-step guide to getting sleek straight hairstyle at home. So, for the next event, you can be the IT GIRL!