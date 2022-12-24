Sara Ali Khan’s Haircare Routine ‘Takes Guts’: 2 Ways To Use It For Dandruff And Hair Loss

In her pursuit of a healthy scalp and hair, apparently, Sara won't stop at anything. According to Vogue, Sara loves experimenting with the not-so ordinary ingredients, and she's picked up on onion juice as her recent favourite, known for its antioxidants that boost hair growth.

"I put not very nice smelling things on my face and onions in my hair. It takes a lot of guts to do it," she said in an interview with Vogue.

Onion For Haircare: Benefits And Ways To Use It

Benefits Of Onion For Hair

In terms of hair problems, onions are an effective home remedy. You may dislike the strong, pungent smell of onions, but they can be incredibly beneficial to you if eaten or applied topically. For centuries, onion juice has been used as a very effective remedy for hair loss and other hair concerns [1].

The onion contains anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial chemicals that help your body function properly, which in turn can benefit your hair too [2]. This article will explain why and how onion juice can help improve your haircare routine like Sara Ali Khan's haircare routine.

Here are some reasons why onion for haircare is a good option:

The juice from onions is a rich source of sulphur, which is essential for the growth of hair follicles and prevents breakage of hair [3].

Antioxidants found in onion juice may help prevent premature greying of the hair [4].