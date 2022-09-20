Priyanka Chopra’s DIY Yoghurt Hair Mask: Say Goodbye To Itchy-Dry Scalp

PC, aka Priyanka Chopra, is one of the very few Bollywood names that have made a place for themselves in Hollywood. With one of the best eyebrows and thick manes in the game, PC always looks like a thousand bucks.

When it comes to voluminous and revitalised hair, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always loved relying on simple pantry staples. In a post, Vogue mentioned that Priyanka Chopra Jonas uses a yoghurt hair mask to tackle dry, itchy scalp - so we set out to find that recipe, and here you go!