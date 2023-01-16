Natural Haircare Tips To Manage Dry Hair In Men

It's common for men and women of all ages to suffer from dry, brittle hair. Although this may be annoying, it's not always a sign of serious health problems.

Although a few changes in your hair care routine will help you eliminate the dryness, dry hair may also have an underlying cause in some cases, which is why knowing the causes and treatment of dry hair is essential.

What Causes Dry Hair In Men?

There are several factors that can contribute to the texture and condition of your hair, such as your hormonal health, the daily hair care regime, and various environmental factors. All of these factors play an important role in maintaining the health, hydration, and nutrient levels of your hair [1][2].

The following are some causes of dry hair in men:

Cleansing your hair frequently

Exposure to the sun

Hot water usage and excessive blow-drying

Hypothyroidism

Using chlorinated water

Chemical hair care products

Natural Haicare Tips To Manage Dry Hair In Men

1. Banana, honey and yoghurt hair pack

Bananas are high in potassium, carbs and vitamins that help lock in healthy moisture and prevent frizz. In contrast, honey adds moisture and lustre to dry hair, while yoghurt reverses the damage with its fatty acids. Together, these ingredients are a boon for dry hair in men.

Ingredients: Yoghurt, honey and banana.

Directions

Mash one banana and add one tablespoon of yoghurt and one tablespoon of honey.

To make a paste, mix all the ingredients together.

Let this sit for 20 minutes on damp hair.

For better results, wear a shower cap.

Gently wash off with a mild shampoo.

2. Honey and coconut oil hair pack

Besides softening the hair coconut oil, it contains fatty acids that prevent hair breakage. Honey further moisturises the hair, making it soft and shiny. If your hair is dry, unruly or frizzy, you will find this mask ideal.

Ingredients: Honey and coconut oil.

Directions:

Mix coconut oil and honey (according to the length of your hair) in a bowl.

Make a paste by mixing it together.

Apply to the hair from root to tip.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

Wash off with a mild shampoo.

3. Gelatin hairmask

In addition to being a good source of protein for the hair, gelatin coats and moisturizes the strands of hair, leaving them smooth and shiny.

Ingredients: Gelatin, apple cider vinegar and essential oil.

Directions: