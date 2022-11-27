Malaika Arora’s Haircare Recipe: Get Healthy Hair In Just 6 Steps!

It is not unusual for Malaika to take time out of her busy schedule to share some of her fitness and beauty tips with her fans via Instagram. For example, she had a series called "#MalaikasNuskha" where she shared some of her recipes, including one for a hair oil that makes hair look thick and shiny.

"We all want shiny luscious hair, but we often fall short of taking care of them as much as we should. For some women, hair is their identity, and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts. Here's an age-old but still effective method to maintain your mane," shared Arora in the caption on Instagram.

So, let's take a look at how you can make Mailaka Arora's haircare recipe.

Malaika Arora's Haircare Recipe: Steps To Make

Ingredients

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Castor oil

A handful of fenugreek seeds

Curry leaves