Irrespective of the deluge of chemical and expensive items one use for their beauty and care, there is always that one priceless home remedy we all swear by - irrespective of of where you are from or what you do.

And for Kim Kardashian, socialite, media personality, and businesswoman, the humble yet effective home remedy that she swears by is - rice water - for her tresses. Considering that Kim K is someone who gets a lot of work done on her hair, and still sports healthy hair, it makes one thing think that maybe, after all, the rice water is indeed beneficial for one's hair.

So, before we get into Kim Kardashian's DIY Recipe For Hair growth and shine, let's take a look at the benefits of rice water for hair.

Benefits Of Rice Water For Hair

The starchy water leftover after the rice has been cooked or soaked is believed to make hair smooth and shiny and help it grow faster. It was first used by the Japanese for beauty purposes many years ago.

In addition to detangling hair, rice water makes hair smoother, increases shine, strengthens hair, and promotes hair growth, according to those who recommend it [1].

In studies, rice water has been shown to reduce surface friction and increase the elasticity of hair.

A component of toners, cleaners and exfoliants, rice water helps even out skin tone and promotes a healthy glow when applied to the skin. For the hair, rice water has a different effect. It thickens hair by forming a layer of starch on the shaft, which increases volume and body [2].

The rice water contains folic acid, which strengthens and thickens hair, as well as niacin, which contains Vitamin B3, which strengthens hair and prevents dullness.

Now, let's check out Kim Kardashian's DIY recipe for hair growth and shine.

How To Make Rice Water

Method 1

You can make rice water more quickly by soaking the rice.

Take ½ cup of uncooked rice

Rinse well

Add 2 to 3 cups of water to the rice in a bowl

Allow it to soak for 30 minutes

After straining the rice water, place it in a clean bowl

Method 2

Boiling rice is another method of making rice water.

Advertisement

Cover ½ cup of rice with double the water normally used for cooking.

Cook the rice in boiling water, then strain the water into a clean bowl.

Rice Water For Healthy Scalp And Hair Growth

Ingredients: Neem leaves and rice water.

Directions

To create a thick paste, crush the neem leaves into the rice water.

Apply to your scalp and let it sit for 20 minutes.

You can wear a hair cap to lock in all the moisture.

Use a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Rice Water For Shiny Hair

Ingredients: Apple cider vinegar and rice water.

Directions