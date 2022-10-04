Jacqueline Fernandezs Go-To Haircare Ingredients Are Egg White And Beer: Ways To Add It To Your Hair Care

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her dewy skin and glossy hair. On her Instagram, she posts about her skincare and haircare routine, so if you're curious, we scoured for her haircare secrets and found egg whites and beer are the divine mystery of her hair!
Yes, the simple and humble egg whites and beer.
"My hair is my most important asset, partly genetic, but I do take care of it and am proud that it is in excellent condition. It is very important to have a hair massage, as your hair should be in top condition before styling. The conditioner you use is all-important-hair needs that extra coating," Jacqueline Fernandez shared in an interview with a publication, partly thanking her genetics for the head full of glossy hair.
Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her love of at-home beauty treatments, like homemade face masks made with yoghurt and natural lip balm made with honey. Just like her skincare, Jacky does the same with her haircare too. "An egg white mask for the hair and a beer rinse for shine. It is very important to have a hair massage, as your hair should be in top condition before styling," Jacky said. Egg white hair masks can be used to cleanse the scalp, strengthen hair, promote hair growth, and combat dandruff [1]. Even though claims that beer can help your hair are mostly unproven in clinical research, some ingredients in beer have some health benefits. Although these ingredients are mostly derived from diet, not from direct hair application, their justifications are mainly based on diet. Even so, many people swear by this method, so it might be worth a shot, especially if you have an extra bottle [2]. Try these and let us know if they worked for you!
