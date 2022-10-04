Jacqueline Fernandezs Go-To Haircare Ingredients Are Egg White And Beer: Ways To Add It To Your Hair Care

Jacqueline Fernandez is known for her dewy skin and glossy hair. On her Instagram, she posts about her skincare and haircare routine, so if you're curious, we scoured for her haircare secrets and found egg whites and beer are the divine mystery of her hair!

Yes, the simple and humble egg whites and beer.

"My hair is my most important asset, partly genetic, but I do take care of it and am proud that it is in excellent condition. It is very important to have a hair massage, as your hair should be in top condition before styling. The conditioner you use is all-important-hair needs that extra coating," Jacqueline Fernandez shared in an interview with a publication, partly thanking her genetics for the head full of glossy hair.