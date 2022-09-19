Is Amla Oil Good For Hair Growth? Ways To Use It

Regular oil application to the hair reduces hair fatigue and protects the hair follicle from surfactants by filling the gap between the cuticle cells. Oil is also beneficial to the scalp. When you massage your scalp gently, it helps in exfoliation, which can sometimes reduce hair loss.

Coconut oil, almond oil, castor oil, onion oil, and amla oil are some of the best oils that nourish your hair and scalp health [1]. Today, we will explore the benefits of amla oil for hair and the different ways you can use it.

Amla Oil For Hair

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a superfood that has a lot of benefits to offer. But, apart from its widely known health benefits, did you know that this sour berry also has lots to offer for your hair? It has been used for a long time to tackle different hair issues, from dandruff to hair loss.

Amla oil is extracted from the amla fruit. It helps nourish your scalp, tackle different hair issues, and rejuvenate your hair [2].

Vitamin C, E, and antioxidants in amla oil may promote cell regeneration and healthy blood flow to the scalp's blood vessels. In addition to facilitating hair growth and skin health, these properties may also enhance scalp health.

Also, amla oil contains antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Experts point out that amla may reduce inflammation of the scalp and, as a consequence, curb oil production since it soaks up all excess oil on the scalp and conditions it. Due to its antibacterial properties, amla oil may help prevent dandruff and scalp itching [3].

Benefits of amla oil for hair

Prevents dandruff due to antiseptics: Because amla oil is antibacterial, it might prevent dandruff from forming and treat other scalp itches [4]. Enhances hair strength: Adding amla oil to your hair care routine may make it healthier and stronger, as it has phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals [5]. The best moisturiser for dry hair: The juice and oil from the amla plant are extremely hydrating. It's also highly moisturising, so it can help to nourish dry, brittle hair [6]. Protects hair cuticles: Our hair cuticle protects our hair from external factors like excessive heat, dust, pollution, hard water, and hair styling choices. Amla oil, as an antioxidant, protects our hair from these damaging factors [7]. Prevents hair loss: Even though more research is needed to determine whether amla oil promotes hair growth, it may strengthen hair and keep it from breaking [8].

How To Use Amla Oil For Hair

1. Use the oil directly

You can apply Amla oil directly to your hair and scalp (after patch testing), leaving it on for a conditioning treatment or rinsing it off.

2. Make a hair mask

Using the powdered form of amla and water or oil, make a paste and apply it evenly to the scalp.

Make sure the paste reaches the scalp by massaging the paste into the roots of your hair.

It is also recommended to use other Indian herbs, such as turmeric, bhringraj, and saffron, to create an excellent scalp treatment.

Despite its potential health benefits, amla oil should only be applied topically to hair if one wishes to take advantage of its hair-boosting properties. Oral supplements have a wide range of potency, which are not well regulated now. Experts add that taking amla orally is not as effective as applying it topically for cosmetic purposes.

On A Final Note...

When it comes to hair growth, amla oil has been suggested to stimulate hair growth and prevent hair loss and early greying. Those with dry, brittle hair and oily scalps may benefit from amla oil more than those with other hair types and textures. However, there is a risk of irritation with amla oil, particularly among sensitive skin, so it is best to test it on a small area of the scalp or skin first.