How To Blow Dry Your Hair At Home: A Five-Step Guide People With Straight Hair

Blow-drying your hair can be pretty painful, even with the smallest hair dryers. And most of the time, it doesn't even come out right, and you just give up because now your hands are hurting!

But the fact is, going to the salon to get it done every time you want will blow a hole in your pocket so large it can let a dryer through it.

How To Blow Dry Your Hair At Home: A 5-Step Guide

You might want to use a blow dryer to add some lift and body to straight hair or along your roots since straight hair tends to air-dry pretty straightish already. Here are a few tips:

Step 1: First, spray a heat protectant throughout your hair - if you have thin hair, skip the roots, then wait for your hair to be between 50 and 80 per cent dry before using a hair dryer.

When drying, be sure to work in sections, starting from the bottom and unclipping sections from the top as you go.

Step 2: Hold your round hairbrush vertically and roll it away from your face while rolling it to the ends of your hair.

Step 3: Once the section is dry, re-roll it back up and repeat until it is dry. If your hair does not hold the curl, re-coil the section around the brush and let it set until it is cool.

Step 4: After the section is completely dry, twist your hair as you pull it out instead of unwrapping it from the brush. This will give your hair a nice curl for a bouncy blowout.

Step 5: To add volume and lift at the crown of your head, hold your brush horizontally and lift it straight up while blow-drying the section backwards. Finish by running your fingers through your hair.

And voila! You are all set!