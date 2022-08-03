There are incredible ingredients in your kitchen that can help your hair. Unlike regular haircare products, many of these ingredients are super cheap. Good hair can make you feel good and turn a bad day around! Hair care is just as important as skincare. Here are a few natural solutions to get salon-like hair with these kitchen ingredients.

Remember, we're not telling you to give up your skincare routine but to incorporate these kitchen ingredients into your haircare routine.

8 Hair Care Ingredients You Can Find In Your Kitchen

1. Banana

There is no doubt bananas are good for your hair. The silica in bananas helps your body make collagen and makes your hair thicker and stronger. Besides having antimicrobial properties, bananas are great for healing dry and flaky skin. A banana hair mask can work wonders for people with constant dandruff. You just have to mash bananas and apply them to your hair [1].

2. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise strengthens and adds shine to your hair when you use it as a hair mask. Oils and eggs are key ingredients in hair masks. Mayonnaise has a lot of protein, so it can thicken and strengthen your hair follicles. Try organic mayonnaise instead of preservative-filled packages - it'll work better and faster [2].

3. Egg

Topically applying egg yolks can help nourish your hair roots. As a result, the new hair will be less prone to breakage and grow stronger and fuller. Protein is always good for healthy hair growth.

4. Olive oil

To get long, silky hair, you should use olive oil. First, apply lukewarm olive oil to your scalp and hair. After that, gently massage the oil into your hair and cover it with a hot towel. Finish with conditioner after washing your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo [3].

5. Milk

A combination of lipids and proteins in milk helps strengthen hair, and calcium promotes hair growth. In addition, several nutrients in milk are good for hair, including Vitamin A, potassium, B6, and biotin. Make your hair mask by applying undiluted milk to your hair. Let it sit for an hour, and then wash it off for shiny, healthy hair [4].

6. Tea water

Tea water can help reverse damage caused by build-up, absorb nourishing vitamins and minerals, and protect your hair from UV rays which can cause further damage. In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory properties, tea soothes the scalp and helps with inflammation and irritation. It's also great for people with itchy scalps and dandruff because the ingredients in tea can remove dead skin cells [5].

7. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are one of the oldest Indian hair remedies for silky hair. In addition to preventing dandruff and hair loss, fenugreek seeds strengthen the hair to make it silky and shiny by supplying vitamin C, iron, protein, and potassium [6].

You just need 1/4 cup of fenugreek seeds and one cup of water. Soak the seeds in water overnight for them to absorb all the water and expand. In the morning, blend the seeds with a little water they soaked in to get a smooth and consistent texture. Apply this paste to your scalp and hair. Rinse it off with shampoo and conditioner after 30 minutes.

8. Beer

Nowadays, you can also buy beer shampoo from many brands. This is because there are a lot of minerals in beer, including copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and antioxidants from yeast, hops, and malt that helps promote hair growth [7][8].