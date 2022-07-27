Does Dirty Hair Grow Faster Than Clean Hair?

There are a lot of hair care tips out there. It's important to learn to differentiate between facts and myths, though. For example, we keep hearing about dirty hair growing faster than clean hair. So, we decided to check how true this is, so you don't have to.

Despite how outrageous the concept is, there's some truth to it. So what's the truth about dirty hair and growth?

Does Dirty Hair Grow Faster?

Imagine two groups, one who washes their hair every day and one who washes it 2-3 times a week. As a result of their hair being exposed to fewer harsh chemicals (the latter group), such as those found in shampoos and conditioners, these individuals may experience better hair growth. And, if you wash your hair every day, you will experience severe dryness. As a result, people who wash their hair daily may experience hair loss and breakage.

Cleaning hair regularly is a necessity. Never applying water to your hair is unsanitary and can result in odour, build-up, and even dryness and damage.

According to experts, it is a myth that dirty hair grows faster than clean hair. When your hair is dirty, bacteria can grow on it and cause irritation to your scalp. Bacteria growth can cause scalp diseases, which can, in turn, lead to hair loss or stunted growth.

Beauty experts pointed out that people avoid washing their hair due to fear of shedding and that prolonging the frequency of their wash will not reduce the amount of hair fall.

The scalp accumulates product build-up, natural oils, pollution, and dust particles if it is not washed regularly.

In fact, not washing your hair, or washing it only twice a month, can actually inhibit healthy hair growth.

Due to the build-up of dirty hair, nourishing products have difficulty penetrating. As a result, you should never skip washing your hair entirely.

On A Final Note...

Whether you wash your hair frequently or not is up to you. However, no scientific evidence supports the claim that washing it less leads to faster growth. In addition, it is important to remember that excessive shampooing, beyond what your hair type requires, can cause dehydration and lead to breakage, so overzealous shampooers should exercise caution when washing their hair.

While excessive washing can lead to breakage and dryness, not washing at all can have a number of negative effects. Aside from causing bacterial growth, it can also cause irritation and other scalp diseases.

As a result of the build-up, the pores on the scalp become clogged. As a result, natural oils, hair products, sebum from your scalp, and even air pollution can accumulate on your hair. You can wash it less frequently or use a mild shampoo to prevent dryness. Nevertheless, dirty hair does not promote hair growth.