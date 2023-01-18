DIY Herbal Hair Oil Recipe For Dandruff, Hair Growth And Dry Hair

Besides making your hair stronger from the root, oiling them makes it silkier to touch, as well as promoting movement and bounce. Using hot appliances such as blow dryers or curling irons can make your hair frizzy and dry.

Using DIY hair oils increases the thickness, smoothness, and shine of your hair. Massage your scalp and oil your hair improves blood circulation and stimulates your hair follicles. Your hair can benefit from carrier oils such as coconut, almond, castor, hibiscus, jojoba, and argan oils [1].

Further, since these oils are entirely homemade by you, you will not have to worry about unwanted chemicals seeping into your hair.

Let's examine the DIY herbal hair oil for dandruff, hair growth, and dry hair.

DIY Herbal Hair Oil Recipes

Oil application is an effective way to get nourishing herbs and nutrients right to the hair roots, where they can strengthen and nourish your hair, overall. Considering 60 percent of what we apply to our bodies is absorbed, oil application gives benefit your hair greatly [2].

DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Dandruff

Ingredients: Moringa oil, cedarwood oil, lavender oil and lemon essential oil.

Directions:

Take 100ml moringa oil and add 15 drops of cedarwood essential oil, 15 drops of lavender essential oil and 10 drops of lemon essential oil.

Apply a small amount to the scalp.

Ideally, you should leave it on overnight or for at least 20 minutes.

Then wash with a mild shampoo.

You can use cedarwood essential oil to unclog follicles and boost circulation, lavender essential oil has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties and lemon essential oil in order to restore the pH of your hair to its natural state [3].

Experts recommend never to use coconut oil for dandruff as that can increase flakiness.

DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Dry Hair

Ingredients: Frankincense essential oil, carrot seed oil and geranium oil.

Directions:

Blend 100ml with 15 drops of frankincense essential oil, 10 drops of carrot seed oil, and 15 drops of geranium essential oil.

Apply to your scalp and hair.

Allow it to sit for ten to fifteen minutes.

Use a mild shampoo and cold water to wash it off.

The frankincense essential oil helps to treat dryness, carrot seed oil contains antioxidants and anti-ageing properties, and geranium oil helps to balance your hormones.

DIY Herbal Hair Oil For Hair Growth

Ingredients: Olive oil, castor oil and rosemary oil.

Directions:

Combine one tablespoon of olive oil with one teaspoon of castor oil and two drops of rosemary and lavender essential oils.

Make use of a hot towel to steam your hair, in order to penetrate the root and shaft of your hair with the blend.

After 20 minutes, shampoo your hair.

Apply one or two drops of lavender essential oil diluted with a teaspoon of water all over your hair after shampooing.

When it comes to stimulating hair growth, olive oil, castor oil, and rosemary oil are a godsend.