Deepika Padukone To Kareena Kapoor Khan, Learn To Replicate Their Rope Braid Ponytail Hairdo

Tying a braid or a simple ponytail is the most common hairdo which we all consider for the regular appearance. But when you combine these two hairstyles together, the result is chic and interesting! Yes, we are talking about rope braid ponytail hairdo. And the fun part is, even B-town divas like Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; are seen flaunting this chic hairdo as well!

Image: Instagram

What's a Rope Braid Ponytail?

In case, the hairdo is sounding a bit confusing or intimidating; allow us to simplify it for you. And it is actually super easy to make this super chic hairstyle. All you got to do is, tie your hair in a simple ponytail and divide the hair into either two or three parts and tie a braid of loose hairs, and secure the remains (tip of the hair) with a band.

Why Go for a Rope Braid Ponytail?

For a start, a rope braid ponytail looks like a glam version of your normal ponytail plus it is ideal for summers when you want the hair to be off your nape. When not tying hairs into a bun, you can consider flaunting a rope braid ponytail look!

Here are some curated looks of Bollywood divas in a rope braid ponytail hairdo. Go ahead and find your inspiration from them:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Image: Instagram Kareena flaunted a super sleek and shiny braided ponytail look that so complimented her backless yellow outfit. For keeping the hair sleek, you can consider using a hair spray or secure the hair with a bobby pin! Ananya Panday Image: Instagram When you want the halter-neck or backless design of the dress to be visible, chic hairstyles like a braided ponytail make an ideal choice. The simple reason is that it keeps the hairs off your neck and back. Ananya's high braided ponytail looks stylish and hints at securing the braid look in the most natural way possible. This means it is ok to have a few hair strands out of place or appear regular without having to use a hair spray! Kiara Advani Image: Instagram The gorgeous Kiara Advani chose a high ponytail braided look to accentuate her glamorous thigh-slit gown. Turns out a rope braid ponytail is not only suitable for a casual appearance but also fits perfectly for special events too! Taapsee Pannu Image: Instagram Taapsee Pannu is one actor of this gen who is always experimentative with her on-screen roles and her looks. She sported a long rope ponytail that looked serious, dramatic, and oh so chic! If you have long hair, trying a rope braid ponytail instead of a regular braid or bun will elevate your look for the day! Sonakshi Sinha Image: Instagram Actress Sonakshi Sinha flaunted a twisted rope ponytail hairdo that matched perfectly with her shiny sequin attire. For long hairs, a twisted rope braid can add an interesting touch to your look! Deepika Padukone Image: Instagram Deepika is a style icon for all the right reasons. Dippy looked super glam in a side-parted braided ponytail. Her look hints at, you can create a braided ponytail style with shorter hair too! Alia Bhatt Image: Instagram Alia Bhatt looked chic in a stunning nude gown and a messy ponytail braid look. You can create messy hair with a backcombing method. The whole purpose of a messy braid hairdo is to add a super-casual yet chic appearance!