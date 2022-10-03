Deepika Padukone Haircare Tips: Simple Coconut Oil Massage Is THE Solution For Dry, Weak Hair

Deepika Padukone Haircare Tips

Deepika Padukone has often been vocal about her humble haircare ritual. From opting for au naturel masks to relying on quintessential hair treatments, Deepika Padukone ensures to incorporate the time-tested oiling technique in her regime. The traditional method that has every Indian mother's vote is now even her go-to hair solution.

How to use coconut oil for dry hair

Ingredients: You can make a simple coconut oil hair mask using just two tablespoons (tbsp.) of melted coconut oil. For best results, try to use organic, unrefined coconut oil.

Directions

Step 1: Wet your hair by spraying it with water.

Step 2: Apply the coconut oil evenly over the damp hair. Part your hair so that you can apply the oil in manageable sections. Use hair clips to keep saturated strands away from your face and eyes.

Step 3: Apply more coconut oil to the driest areas of your hair, usually the ends, and less to the healthier areas, like near the scalp.

Step 4: Cover your head with a shower cap once you've coated all your hair.

Step 5: Let the mask sit on your hair for one to two hours. For deep conditioning, you can leave it on overnight.

Step 6: Rinse out with lukewarm water, then shampoo and condition.