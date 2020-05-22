Eid Hairstyles: 5 Best Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles To Make This Day Special

1. Front Twists

The new Komolika, Aamna Sharif gives us a soft and simple hairstyle that is perfect for the occasion of Eid. This hairstyle notches up your look without seeming over-the-top. It will take you not more than 5 minutes to create this look.

How to get the hairstyle

Step 1: Comb through your hair to remove any knots or tangles and create a middle-parting.

Step 2: Starting from one side, take a small chunk of hair from the top of your head and divide it into two sections.

Step 3: Twist the sections over each other.

Step 4: To the lower section, add some hair strands and twist the sections again.

Step 5: Keep adding and twisting till you reach the end of your ears and secure it with bobby pins at the back of your head.

Step 6: Repeat the process to the other side and your hairstyle is done. You can either tie the rest of your hair in a ponytail or braid, or leave them open like Aamna.

2. Low Messy Bun

Hina Khan gives the most popular and trust-worthy hairstyle for Eid. They say if you can't figure out what to do with your hair, tie it in a bun and we completely agree. The low bun is a hairstyle that suits hair of all length and one that can never go out of fashion. For Eid-al-Fitr this year, why don't you make the low bun a bit messy!

How to get the hairstyle

Step 1: Comb through your hair and apply some hair spray all over your hair.

Step 2: Make an inch-long parting at the front and gather all your hair in a low ponytail at the nape of your neck.

Step 3: Hold the end of your ponytail and use a teaser comb to tease the hair of your ponytail.

Step 4: Wrap your hair in a low bun and secure it using a few bobby pins.

3. Braided Crown

Malavika Mohanan has always surprised her with her looks whether traditional or modern. Well, these have always been great surprises. For the festival of Eid, we have picked for you a hairstyle from Malavika that is a bit tricky but with practice, you can easily ace it. We promise there won't be anyone around wearing this hairdo.

How to get the hairstyle

Step 1: Comb your hair and create a middle parting at the front.

Step 2: From just behind your ear, take a strand of hair and weave it in a three-strand braid.

Step 3: Take the braid across your head to the other side and secure it using a hairpin. It would look like a hairband after you are done securing it.

Step 4: Repeat the process on the other side to create another hairband from your hair on the top of your head.

Step 5: Gather the rest of your hair at the back and weave a loose three-strand braid.

Step 6: To finish the look, pull out two strands of hair on either side of your face.

4. Top Knot

If you are someone who is usually seen in a ponytail or braid, this top knot hairstyle by Kareena Kapoor is going to reform your look. This is a clean look that would work with any of your Eid attires.

How to get the hairstyle

Step 1: Comb through your hair and apply some hair spray on all over your hair.

Step 2: Gather all of your hair in a ponytail at the top of your head.

Step 3: Wrap your ponytail in a French twist to create this top knot. Secure the bun using bobby pins.

Step 4: Apply some texturising spray at your front hair to add volume and shine to it.

5. The Retro Curls

The festival of Eid is one of the few occasions when we can bring out our inner diva. If you are feeling particularly sassy, there is no look more suitable than the retro curls. This works best with a printed saree. Mouni Roy's simple styling of this look adds a level of grace to it.

How to get the hairstyle

Step 1: Apply some hair spray on your hair.

Step 2: Side-part your hair and create a side pouffe. The hair spray should be able to hold the pouffe.

Step 3: Using a curling wand, curl the ends of your hair into thick ringlets.

Step 4: Scrunch the curls using your hands to add bounce to the curls.