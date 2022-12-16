Carrot For Haircare: 3 Ways To Use Carrot For Hair Growth And Thickness

Carrots have a number of beneficial attributes for your skin as well as your hair. They are packed with vitamins A and E, both of which help stimulate blood circulation on your scalp, thereby promoting hair growth and preventing premature greying [1].

Despite the fact that most of carrot's health benefits are associated with consumption rather than topical application, it has not received much attention as a haircare product [2]. Here are three hair masks made with carrots that will promote the growth and thickness of your hair.

Carrot For Haircare: 3 Ways To Use It

1. Carrot oil for shiny hair

Ingredients: 1 carrot, olive oil and a glass mason jar

Directions

Take a carrot and grate it into a glass mason jar.

Fill the jar with olive oil until it is full and secure the lid.

For a week, store this jar in a dark place.

Transfer the oil into a clean container once it has turned orange.

After applying the oil to your scalp and hair, wait 30 minutes before washing it with shampoo.

The benefits of carrot oil for your hair and scalp are numerous. In addition to promoting hair growth, it prevents hair loss and split ends, as well as eliminating dandruff and dry skin. Even better, it also maintains moisture levels in the hair and scalp [3].

Advertisement

2. Avocado combo for thick hair

Ingredients: One ripe avocado, carrot, honey, and olive oil.

Directions

To begin, the avocado must be blended into a smooth paste.

Add two tablespoons of olive oil and one tablespoon of honey to the paste in a clean bowl.

Make a smooth paste by mixing the three ingredients thoroughly.

Next, apply it to your hair while massaging it with your fingertips.

Let the mask sit for 30 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Make sure the mask is thoroughly rinsed off with a mild shampoo.

For best results, use this mask at least twice a month.

This combination of four ingredients can provide you with the soft, silky hair that you have always desired. Avocado contains antioxidants and other nutrients that are beneficial for repairing damaged hair. Honey, on the other hand, softens the hair, moisturises and hydrates dry hair [4][5]. Olive oil helps with your hair's shine, softness, and silkiness.

3. Carrot and coconut oil hair mask for hair growth

Ingredients: Coconut oil and two medium carrots.

Directions

Place grated carrots in a saucepan with coconut oil and heat for one minute.

In the next step, put the pan over medium heat and allow it to simmer for approximately 10 minutes while stirring continuously.

Next, take the saucepan off the heat and put the mix in a heatproof container, and allow it to sit for up to 3 days.

After 72 hours, strain the mixture and allow it to settle.

Using your fingertips, apply it to your hair and massage it in.

Let it sit for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

The mask can also be rinsed with shampoo.

Use the hair mask at least three times a week to begin seeing results.

Coconut oil is effective at deep conditioning and nourishing the hair. It also aids in promoting healthy hair growth, especially when combined with carrot.