Anushka Sharma Haircare: A Protein-Packed DIY Hair Mask For Strong And Healthy Tresses

How is Anushka Sharma's DIY protein-packed hair mask beneficial?

Using amla oil on your hair is one of the most effective ways to prevent hair fall. Amla is rich in vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and phytonutrients that boost blood circulation. In addition to strengthening hair fibres and eliminating hair loss, amla oil provides enough oxygen and nutrients to the hair follicles. As a natural conditioner for hair, amla is great for things like dandruff, thin hair, and even dandruff [1][2].

Due to the unique combination of vitamins in eggs, egg yolks can be a superfood for your hair. The yolk is especially good for dry hair. In addition, researchers have linked vitamins A and E, biotin, and folate with healthy hair growth [3].

Using coconut oil as a hair mask and leave-in treatment can help moisturize and seal your hair, preventing dry scalps, dandruff split ends and hair breakage [4].

What are you waiting for? Try Anushka Sharma's DIY protein-packed hair mask, and let us know in the comments.

