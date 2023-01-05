Aloe Vera For Your Hair: 3 Ways To Use It

People have used aloe vera for thousands of years for a variety of ailments, and the plant is used extensively in the cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and food industries. It has an estimated annual market value of $13 billion worldwide.

Water is stored in a slimy tissue on each aloe vera leaf, making the leaves thick. This water filled tissue is the gel that is commonly associated with aloe vera products. Most of the plant's beneficial bioactive compounds, such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and antioxidants, are contained in the gel.

Aloe Vera Benefits For Your Hair

Aloe vera has a number of benefits, one of which is the effect it has on your hair.

With the help of a unique enzyme that is found in aloe vera called proteolytic enzymes, aloe vera promotes healthy hair growth. These enzymes break down dead skin cells on the scalp that may clog hair follicles [1][2].

Here are some of the benefits of aloe vera for your hair:

Deep cleans oily hair

Calms an itchy scalp

Strengthens and repairs hair strands

May promote hair growth

DIY Aloe Vera Hair Packs

1. Aloe vera, fenugreek and castor oil

To make a paste from fenugreek seeds, soak them in water overnight and grind them to a fine paste.

To this mixture, add two tablespoons of aloe vera gel.

Instead of soaking the seeds, you can use fenugreek powder for an effective quick fix.

In a blender, combine 1/4 cup of aloe vera gel, two teaspoons of fenugreek powder, and two tablespoons of castor oil.

Mix well and apply to your hair and scalp.

Let it sit for 15-20 minutes and wash it off with normal water.

Methi or fenugreek promotes hair growth and rebuilds hair follicles that eventually prevent hair loss.

2. Aloe vera, honey and banana

Blend a banana, honey, and two tablespoons of aloe gel in a blender.

You should grind the mixture until it has a smooth consistency - the chunkier it is, the more difficult it will be to remove.

To use, apply this mixture to the roots and lengths of your hair for 30 minutes and then rinse with water.

This aloe vera hair mask utilises aloe vera to tame frizz, leaving your hair looking sleek and shiny. Bananas, which are rich in magnesium and pantothenic acid, help strengthen, hydrate and hydrate your hair.

3. Aloe vera, tea tree oil and argan oil

Take 50 grams of aloe vera gel.

To this mixture, add four to five pumps (five ml) of pure argan oil and two drops of tea tree oil.

Apply to the scalp and lengths of the hair.

You should let it sit for 30-40 minutes before rinsing it with a gentle shampoo.

While the tea tree oil alleviates itching, dandruff, and flakes on the scalp, the aloe vera balances hydration levels without making the hair greasy.