Taking care of your hair is an important part of your day-to-day ritual, there is no doubt about that. Sadly, our hair is constantly exposed to a great deal of pollution and dirt, which is why it is imperative that our hair is taken care of in a fundamental manner.

Your hair is the only thing that can help you achieve your best hair goals. Long, healthy and lustrous hair cannot be achieved without proper supervision.

Also - you should wash your hair depending on what your hair is like and what you do during the day. Straight hair can become oily rapidly, so it should be washed more often. Very curly hair is not as oily and can be washed less frequently.

Using conditioner after you wash your hair might help if it is very curly, kinky, or thick, but it does not improve your hair's health. Therefore, it is important that you spend time improving the health of your hair - and that is what we will be helping you with today!

Yes, a 5-Step haircare routine that is soothing and gives you glossy, shiny hair. Take a look.

5-Step Haircare Routine For Glossy, Shiny Hair

Step 1: Massage your strands and scalp with hair massage oil

Use any hair oil to seal the cuticle and replace all the lost moisture throughout the week.

Mix up the oil to suit your hair type. Coconut oil and argan oil are the most common bases - or use any hair massage oil.

Make three sections of your hair, one at the top, one at the bottom, and one in the middle.

Apply the warm oil to your hands, rub them together, and rake them evenly through the hair. After that, use your fingertips to massage the oil into your scalp.

Step 2: Steaming the strands is the next step

Using a warm towel, gently steam your hair after oiling your tresses.

Wet a towel in very hot water, wring it out and place it on your head.

While the heat hydrates dry hair and parched strands, the steam promotes better blood circulation to the scalp, which promotes hair growth.

Using steam can also open up the cuticle layer, allowing the oil treatment to penetrate deep into the hair shaft.

You can leave the oil treatment in your hair for 45 minutes to an hour, then rinse it out with only water.

Step 3: Multi-masking to fix hair issues

Many people have multiple hair conditions. Most types of hair masks use kaolin clay and charcoal, which are good for drawing out impurities, just like face masks do. They pull out oils, grime, and build-up from styling products or shampoos used throughout the week.

Make sure to let your mask sit for 20 minutes.

If you have very dry hair, you can use silicones or butter to coat your strands completely.

Step 4: Apply a scalp scrub

If you want to prevent your scalp from feeling too tight, you can use a soft brush to stimulate and massage it, moving the natural oils from the roots to the mid-lengths and ends of your hair that require them.

To prevent damage and irritation, make sure to use gentle, sweeping strokes and not press too hard. To exfoliate your hair, use a hair scrub.

Removing dead skin cells from the skin surface improves the health of the epidermis, stimulates hair follicles, and improves hair growth.

Exfoliating the scalp is as important as using a scrub or peel on the face since the scalp contains sebaceous glands as well.

Step 5: Clean, condition, and protect

Once your hair has been washed with a sulphate-free shampoo, apply conditioner to the ends. Use a dollop of shampoo and massage the suds into the already wet hair, taking care not to scratch your scalp.

Rinse thoroughly, and then follow with conditioner.

Wash the hair out with cool water until it feels clean-the cold water closes the cuticles that were previously opened due to steam, which results in shiny, manageable tresses.

As soon as you are out of the shower, towel dry your hair and apply a hair serum to the ends. If you are using heat tools, layer on a heat protectant cream or spray, and since this is a self-care routine, finish with a spritz of hair perfume for that final touch!