8 Things To Avoid Doing If You Have Thin Hair

Not everyone is blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Thin hair is a common hair type and can appear at its best when one properly cares for it. But pollution, stress, hormones, excessive heat styling, chemical-induced haircare products, etc can damage and make hairs thin and brittle.

Yes, it is difficult to manage thin or very fine hair. And if you treat it with chemicals, things could get worse than you imagine.

Image: Pexels

If you have thin hair, you must avoid doing the below-mentioned things. Instead, give the hairs the proper care and nourishment it deserves:

1. Avoid Heat Styling Regularly

Hot tools like straighteners and blow dries are not generally recommended for thin hair. Avoid the regular usage of these not-so-hair-friendly objects. The excessive heat produced by such hair styling products weakens hair roots and tips. Use these occasionally or once a week!

2. Avoid Gels and Hair Spray

Thin or fine hairs sort of provides a delicate appearance naturally. If you apply gel-based sprays to your hair, the same looks sticky and can make your hair appear very thin. Instead, go for a texturizing spray to add volume to hairs!

3. Using Chemical-Filled Hair Care Products

The market is full of brands offering different hair products like shampoo, conditioner, hair masks, hair oils, serums, etc. But very few promise the "actual care" for your hair. This means most hair care products are full of chemicals that damage the hair quality. Go for hair range products that are toxic free i.e.paraben, sulfate-free. Pick a mild shampoo for everyday use.

Image: Pexels

4. Buying Hair Thickening Products

Certain brands in the market challenge to make thin hair thick and strong. Such hair thickening products are mostly laden with harmful chemicals which can worsen the thin hair problems. Avoid such false promises of beauty and hair care products.

5. Applying Too Much oil

If you think applying too much oil to the hair daily will improve its texture, then you are wrong. Of course, oiling is good for hair but too much oil can give you dandruff and you will lose more hair. Instead, apply a small quantity of oil and massage it gently to the hairs.

6. Taking Hair Growth Pills

If you or anyone around you believes in certain hair growth pills, it's time you accept the beauty reality. Most hair growth pills available in the market don't show possible effects and can lead to many side effects. Stop consuming hair growth pills without a certified prescription by an expert.

7. Following Poor Diet

You are what you eat. So if you take a proper diet including veggies, dairy products, eggs, meat, fresh fruits, healthy juices, nuts, etc; the same will have a positive effect on your hair health too. Avoid too much junk food, as the high sodium intake can lead to thin hair problems.

8. Not Exercising Enough

Yoga is a great way to care for and improve your overall health, including hair. The various yoga asanas allow the proper oxygen and blood flow to the head and in turn, make your hair roots stronger. Regular yoga practice has proven to give visible results for extreme hair issues i.e.baldness, thin hairs, hair fall, etc.