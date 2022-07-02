4 DIY Hair Masks For Monsoon Season, To Manage Hair Fall And Dandruff

The monsoon season brings with it a number of scalp infections and hair problems. During the monsoon season, you may experience oily scalps, greasy hair, and severe dandruff as well as itching. It may weaken the roots of your hair and cause severe hair loss with patchy scalp conditions, also known as monsoon hair fall, if not treated immediately.

Hot, humid conditions are characteristic of the monsoon season. Therefore, your hair is likely to fall out 150 per cent more during this season. Typically, women lose 50 strands of hair per day. During the monsoon, however, they may lose 150-200 hair strands

DIY Hair Masks For Monsoon Season

Here are a few simple DIY hair masks to keep your locks looking great during the rainy season.

1. Fenugreek + lemon juice

Fenugreek has anti-dandruff and anti-inflammatory properties, while lemon contains vitamin C and limonoids that are effective against germs.

Combine the juice of a freshly squeezed lemon with fenugreek seeds powder.

After applying this mask, leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash off with a mild herbal shampoo.

2. Henna + mustard oil

Herbal henna is not only beneficial for the appearance of your hair, but it also provides a layer of protection. Moreover, it contains hair strengthening properties that facilitate the penetration of nutrients into the follicles. This results in enhanced scalp health and hair growth.

Take one cup of henna leaves.

Add them to 250 ml of boiling mustard oil.

Once the oil changes colour, let it cool.

Sieve and apply to your scalp.

After half an hour, massage your scalp thoroughly and wash your hair with a mild shampoo.

3. Neem + turmeric paste

In addition to being rich in antioxidants, the mask is also antimicrobial. It will help fight germs and prevent problems such as dandruff, itchy scalp, and inflammation.

Pulverize fresh neem leaves and turmeric roots to form a smooth paste.

Gently massage this mixture on your scalp and leave for 20 to 30 minutes.

Apply a conditioner after washing with a gentle shampoo.

4. Yoghurt + aloe vera

Aloe vera gel soothes irritated and itchy scalps while yoghurt's lactic acid gently exfoliates them. Using this mask will help you get rid of cell debris, dirt, and other deposits from your hair roots, and leave your locks looking lustrous.

For optimal results, mix a tablespoon of freshly extracted aloe gel with the required amount of yoghurt.

Apply the mask to your scalp and hair and allow it to dry.

Wash it off with a mild, fragrance-free shampoo.