Frizzy And Dull Hair? Try These Hair Masks With Only 1 Ingredient

We all want to provide the best care for our hair, but on most days ain't nobody got the time for that. Mixing up a number of ingredients, applying and then waiting for it to dry and then washing it off can seem like a taxing job on some days.

So, for those days when you don't feel like going through a lot of mixing and prepping, we have got you covered. How? Well, we have listed out five easy and quick hair masks that require not more than a single ingredient - yes, a single ingredient. Check it out.

Single-Ingredient Hair Masks For Frizzy And Dull Hair

1. Mayonnaise

Most of us have a bottle of mayo sitting in the fridge, waiting to be spread on the next sandwich. So, if you have frizzy hair that needs to be conditioned, grab that tub of mayo. It is beneficial to use mayonnaise as a moisturizing frizz-tamer, especially if you have curly or wavy hair.

How to use mayonnaise for hair:

Make sure your hair is wet. Starting from your scalp, apply one cup of mayonnaise and work it out to your ends. If necessary, apply more mayonnaise to ensure that your hair is evenly covered. To ensure even application, massage the product or use a wide-tooth comb. Put on a cap and wait for 20 minutes, then rinse thoroughly and shampoo as usual.

2. Fresh cream

The fresh cream in our fridge is another great moisturizer for dry hair. Hair damaged by the sun and chemical products can be saved by fresh cream. In addition to boosting hydration, it also prevents hair breakage. Here is how you can easily incorporate this budget-friendly natural ingredient into your skincare and haircare routine.

How to use fresh cream for hair:

To make a hair mask, take 1/2 cup of fresh malai or fresh cream and generously apply it to your hair. Let it sit for an hour, and then rinse with a gentle wash.

Advertisement Advertisement

3. Egg whites

As kids, we've all been egged by our mothers - no, not that kind of egging, the good kind. Egg white can also be used as a hair mask to reverse hair loss and repair damage. In addition, egg white hair masks claim to clean your scalp, strengthen your hair, promote growth, and get rid of dandruff.

How to use egg whites for hair:

Make a frothy mixture from two egg whites and apply to hair and scalp as needed. Let it sit for 20 minutes, then rinse it off.

4. Banana

Did you know that the same substances that make bananas so soft and chewy are also responsible for making your hair soft and supple? So bananas can be an effective DIY solution when it comes to dandruff and dry hair.

How to use banana for hair:

In a bowl, mash together one or two ripe bananas, depending on the length of your hair. Before applying it to your hair, ensure that it is a paste. Otherwise, it may be difficult to remove. Apply the paste to your hair at full length after smoothing. Lather with a light shampoo and towel dry your hair after 20 minutes.

5. Coconut milk

Coconut milk can not only nourish and protect damaged strands from breakage, but it can also restore your hair and scalp. This is because the lauric acid in coconut milk penetrates the hair strands and provides nourishment from within.

How to use coconut milk for hair:

Apply two teaspoons of fresh coconut cream/milk to treat the scalp and hair. Wear the hair mask for two hours before going to sleep. You should wash your hair in the morning with a light shampoo.

Do you know any single-ingredient hair masks? Let us know in the comments!