Priyanka Chopras DIY Answers For Monsoon And Winter Beauty Problems

Between advocating for the welfare of women and girls as the UNICEF ambassador, debuting her haircare brand Anomaly and multiple meetings and promotions, PeeCee's assertive and chic style was something that really stood out.
Now back home with her little bundle of joy in LA, Priyanka often talks about her skincare and haircare routines. The Desi Girl has always been a staunch advocate of DIY nicks, which are mostly comprised of humble ingredients like coconut oil, turmeric etc. - meaning; we can all take a page out of her skincare/haircare book, that is. Today, we will take a look into Priyanka Chopra's DIY answers for monsoon and winter beauty problems. With the cold season comes cracked, dry skin. "As you can tell, my lips are one of my most prominent features," says Chopra to Vogue. Using sea salt, pure glycerine, and rose water PeeCee rubs it on her lips in a scrubbing motion before wiping it off. The result will be plumper, pinker, and smoother lips. "It's an exfoliator, hydrator. It moisturises and heals," Priyanka said in an interview with Vogue. Ubtan is composed of milk or milk powder, gram flour, almond powder, turmeric, milk cream, lemon juice, and rose water. Priyanka Chopra's recipe for body scrub calls for gram flour mixed with lemon juice, yoghurt, sandalwood, and turmeric, as well as milk, to thin out the mixture.
DIY Answers For Monsoon And Winter Beauty Problems
1. Sea salt scrub for dry lips
Here's how you can make a sea salt scrub for dry lips:
2. Ubtan body scrub - bye bye, ashy skin
Chopra recommends that those with oily skin swap the full-fat Greek yoghurt for a low-fat or no-fat alternative. "You put it on your whole body, and then just hang out and let it dry," said Malti Marie's mumma.
Here's how you can make ubtan body scrub for winter skin:
