Priyanka Chopras DIY Answers For Monsoon And Winter Beauty Problems

Now back home with her little bundle of joy in LA, Priyanka often talks about her skincare and haircare routines. The Desi Girl has always been a staunch advocate of DIY nicks, which are mostly comprised of humble ingredients like coconut oil, turmeric etc. - meaning; we can all take a page out of her skincare/haircare book, that is.

Today, we will take a look into Priyanka Chopra's DIY answers for monsoon and winter beauty problems.

DIY Answers For Monsoon And Winter Beauty Problems

1. Sea salt scrub for dry lips

With the cold season comes cracked, dry skin. "As you can tell, my lips are one of my most prominent features," says Chopra to Vogue.

Using sea salt, pure glycerine, and rose water PeeCee rubs it on her lips in a scrubbing motion before wiping it off. The result will be plumper, pinker, and smoother lips.