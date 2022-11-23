Kourtney Kardashians DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips: Steps To Make It

And that is, Kourtney Kardashian's DIY lip scrub for dry lips, which doesn't require you to shell out a large sum - but just a visit to your kitchen pantry.

Let's take a look at how you can make the DIY scrub for yourself - it'll definitely come in handy this cold, winter season.

Kourtney Kardashian's DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips

To make the Kourtney Kardashian-approved mix for lip scrub which is made of ingredients that are anti-inflammatory and accessible, you'll need three ingredients.

Yes, you read that right, just three ingredients.

Ingredients: coconut oil, sugar and honey.