Kourtney Kardashians DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips: Steps To Make It

The Kardashians have become nothing less than a household name now.
The self-proclaimed clean beauty guru and the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kourtney Kardashian like her sisters gives out constant beauty tips, and out of the several, one really stood out - because it felt like something that we all could replicate (cough*unlike the several unrealistic beauty standards*cough).
And that is, Kourtney Kardashian's DIY lip scrub for dry lips, which doesn't require you to shell out a large sum - but just a visit to your kitchen pantry. Let's take a look at how you can make the DIY scrub for yourself - it'll definitely come in handy this cold, winter season. To make the Kourtney Kardashian-approved mix for lip scrub which is made of ingredients that are anti-inflammatory and accessible, you'll need three ingredients. Yes, you read that right, just three ingredients. Ingredients: coconut oil, sugar and honey. Step 1: Gently mix together a teaspoon of sugar and coconut oil each and a few drops of honey. Step 2: Once combined, gently scrub the scrub onto your lips. Step 3: Exfoliate well using your finger tips and wash it off with warm water. You can do this twice a week for plump, soft lips. You can thank Kourtney for it!
Kourtney Kardashian's DIY Lip Scrub For Dry Lips
How to make a lip scrub for dry lips:
