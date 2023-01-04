Too little moisture leads to dry and brittle nails, which are most commonly caused by repeated washing and drying of the fingernails.

Alternatively, soft and brittle nails are often caused by excessive moisture, which can be caused by overexposure to household cleaners, detergents, and nail polish removers [1][2].

It is not uncommon for your nails to become dry, thin, and easily broken as a result of ageing, poor nutrition, and certain treatments and medical conditions [3].

However, you don't have to endure the problem if you take the appropriate steps to keep your nails healthy and strong.

Here are some effective home remedies for brittle nails.

Homemade Remedies To Strengthen Your Brittle Nails

1. Coconut oil

If you are prone to nail infections, coconut oil can help strengthen your nails and soften your cuticles. It also has anti-fungal properties, making it a great choice for those with dry or chapped skin [4].

Step 1: Before you go to bed, warm coconut oil in the microwave for 20 seconds and apply it to your cuticles.

Step 2: Wear a pair of thin cotton gloves overnight to seal in the treatment.

2. Garlic oil

Using garlic as a nail mask is a very effective method of promoting nail growth. You can either rub your fingernails with garlic sliced thinly, or you can make your own garlic oil to use [5].

Step 1: Sauté chopped or minced garlic in olive oil for approximately 10 minutes, making sure the oil does not bubble or smoke.

Step 2: After cooling, strain the oil into a glass container, discarding the garlic pieces.

Step 3: Make sure to massage this oil into your nails and cuticles every night, before rinsing it off in the morning.

Massage stimulates blood flow, which is necessary for nutrients to be delivered to your nails from your bloodstream.

3. Honey

By fighting bacterial and fungal growth, honey can help keep your nails and cuticles healthy and supple [6].

Step 1: Make a honey and lemon nail mask by combining the hydrating properties of honey with those of lemon juice.

Step 2: Massage it into your nails for 15-20 minutes after mixing 2 teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice.

Step 3: Rinse thoroughly.

4. Apple cider vinegar

As apple cider vinegar has antifungal properties, it is a must-try if you suffer from fungal nail infections, which can result in loss of your nails if not treated. As apple cider vinegar is acidic, it neutralises the alkaline environment that encourages fungal growth. An apple cider vinegar soak is recommended twice daily [7].

Step 1: Fill a foot bath or large bowl with equal parts apple cider vinegar and warm water.

Step 2: Soak your feet for at least 20 minutes, before patting dry with a clean towel.